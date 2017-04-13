Hundreds of haredi protestors block highway 4, resulting in 7 arrests
Authorities said Thursday that an estimated 600 haredi demonstrators blocked highway 4 to protest the imprisonment of ultra-Orthodox youth for failing to enlist in compulsory military service. At least seven of the protestors were taken into custody following the demonstration, police added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|kent
|674,801
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 11
|red blood relative
|97
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC