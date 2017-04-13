Hundreds of haredi protestors block h...

Hundreds of haredi protestors block highway 4, resulting in 7 arrests

14 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Authorities said Thursday that an estimated 600 haredi demonstrators blocked highway 4 to protest the imprisonment of ultra-Orthodox youth for failing to enlist in compulsory military service. At least seven of the protestors were taken into custody following the demonstration, police added.

