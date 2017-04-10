Holy fire ceremony in Jerusalem draws...

Holy fire ceremony in Jerusalem draws thousands

9 hrs ago

Christian pilgrims light candles during the Holy Fire ceremony in the church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Jerusalem. Thousands of Christians have gathered in Jerusalem for the ancient fire ceremony that celebrates Jesus' resurrection.

