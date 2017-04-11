Greeks mark Orthodox Good Friday with Epitaph procession
Hundreds of faithful Greeks honored Good Friday and attended a sermon officiated by the Archbishop of Greece, Ieronymos, at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens before joining the procession of the Epitaph as part of Greek Orthodox Easter celebrations. The Friday of Holy Week, traditionally called Good Friday, is a day of mourning in Christianity.
