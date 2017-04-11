Greeks mark Orthodox Good Friday with...

Greeks mark Orthodox Good Friday with Epitaph procession

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Hundreds of faithful Greeks honored Good Friday and attended a sermon officiated by the Archbishop of Greece, Ieronymos, at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens before joining the procession of the Epitaph as part of Greek Orthodox Easter celebrations. The Friday of Holy Week, traditionally called Good Friday, is a day of mourning in Christianity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 11 min christianddufus 674,919
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... 53 min red blood relative 102
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC