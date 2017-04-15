Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in front of thousands of worshippers. Rough cut ROUGH CUT Thousands of Christian worshippers celebrated Easter's Holy Fire Ceremony on Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem which is believed to be built on the site of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, burial and resurrection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.