Good Friday: Clerics urge Christians to emulate Christ
T ODAY is Good Friday, a day millions of orthodox Christians across the globe commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, with several thousands often seen in a procession through Jerusalem's Old City, retracing the steps Jesus Christ is believed to have taken on the day of his crucifixion. The pilgrims carrying crosses and praying along the 14 Stations of the Cross often proceed to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|5 min
|Robert F
|674,828
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|1 hr
|red blood relative
|99
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC