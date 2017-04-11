Good Friday: Clerics urge Christians to emulate Christ

T ODAY is Good Friday, a day millions of orthodox Christians across the globe commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, with several thousands often seen in a procession through Jerusalem's Old City, retracing the steps Jesus Christ is believed to have taken on the day of his crucifixion. The pilgrims carrying crosses and praying along the 14 Stations of the Cross often proceed to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried.

