Good Friday: Clerics urge Christians ...

Good Friday: Clerics urge Christians to emulate Christ

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

T ODAY is Good Friday, a day millions of orthodox Christians across the globe commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, with several thousands often seen in a procession through Jerusalem's Old City, retracing the steps Jesus Christ is believed to have taken on the day of his crucifixion. The pilgrims carrying crosses and praying along the 14 Stations of the Cross often proceed to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 5 min Robert F 674,828
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... 1 hr red blood relative 99
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC