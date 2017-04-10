Former nurse gets 20 months for Worcester drug thefts
WORCESTER – A former nurse accused of stealing painkillers at her workplace was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison. In addition to incarceration, Lea Roberge, 33, of Worcester, who was facing two counts of tampering with a consumer product, has been sentenced to 3 years of supervised release, drug treatment and a $200 special assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Phooey
|674,421
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|3 hr
|curtjester1
|88
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC