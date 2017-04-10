Feminist Jewish activist Lesley Sachs on the rights of women to worship at Jerusalem's Western Wall
Lesley Sachs is the executive director of Women of the Wall, a multi-denominational Jewish feminist group based in Israel that has been fighting for the rights of women to worship freely at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Lesley Sachs holds a Torah scroll in front of the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, a place where ultra-Orthodox authorities have barred women from participating in religious rituals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Phooey
|674,421
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|3 hr
|curtjester1
|88
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC