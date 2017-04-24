Fed up with Shabbat laws, secular Israelis fund bus service to the beach
Noa Tnua, a tiny Tel Aviv busing cooperative, has crowdfunded hundreds of thousands of shekels to dramatically expand its service to the coast on the weekends, when most of the country's public transportation shuts down to observe the day of rest. Some 2,600 Israelis have donated online - a record this year on the popular Headstart platform this year.
