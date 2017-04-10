'Fasting, confession prayer:' Orthodox churches fight drop
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY APRIL 22 AND THEREAFTER - In a Wednesday, March 29, 2017 photo, George Essey shakes hands with another church member as he walks back to his seat after taking communing during the Orthodox Easter service at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Belle Vernon, Pa. Essey, 81, was one of 16 worshipers at St. Michael on a recent Sunday.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|12 min
|kent
|675,479
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|5 hr
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Thu
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
