Egyptian Copts mark solemn Good Friday after church bombings
Coptic priests stand near the coffins of victims of the blast at the Coptic Christian Saint Mark's church in Alexandria the previous day during a funeral procession at the Monastery of Marmina in the city of Borg El-Arab, east of the northern port city on April 10, 2017. Egyptian Copts observed a solemn Good Friday with prayers and fasting, as the community reeled from a pair of church bombings that killed dozens on Palm Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|marge
|674,874
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|14 hr
|curtjester1
|100
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC