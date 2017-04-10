easter 2017.
CHRIST IS RISEN! Making something like an Easter card here I have begun with the conventional greeting of Eastern Christians to which the response is Indeed He is Risen! But the conventional will not be enough to bring into focus the fullness of this day I think.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seraphim.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|kent
|674,950
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|17 hr
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC