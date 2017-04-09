Dozens Killed in Two Egyptian Church Bombings on Palm Sunday
Back-to-back bombings at two Egyptian churches on Palm Sunday killed more than three dozen people in the deadliest assault on the country's Coptic Christian community in years. One of the targets was the seat of the Coptic Orthodox church in Alexandria.
