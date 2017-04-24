Despite alternative proposal, Education Ministry reaffirms delay of Lag Ba'omer vacation
The Education Ministry reaffirmed its controversial decision on Tuesday to delay the Lag Ba'omer vacation in the education system by one day out because of a concern raised by the ultra-Orthodox community regarding the desecration of Shabbat. Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced the decision last week, to the outrage of teachers, parents and students, which would move the school vacation day from Sunday, May 14 to Monday, May 15. The ministry justified the decision to move holiday following the request of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel on the issue and "as a response to the needs of some 750,000 [ultra-Orthodox] students in the education system."
