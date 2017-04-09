Death toll rises to 43 in Egypt's twin church blasts claimed by IS group

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for bombings of two churches in Egypt's Tanta and Alexandria that left at least 43 dead and over 100 wounded, the IS said on its so-called "Amaq" news website on Sunday. So far, the bomb attack earlier on Sunday on Mar Girgis Church of Tanta city in Gharbiya left at least 27 dead and 78 injured, while the following suicide bombing at Saint Mark's Church of Alexandria coastal city killed 16 and wounded 41, according to the Health Ministry.

