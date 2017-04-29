.com | Pope and Egypt's Coptic patriarch pray at ISIS-bombed church

.com | Pope and Egypt's Coptic patria...

SA has told the ICC that it had no obligation to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015, and the party of Gambia's new president has won the majority of seats in a crucial parliamentary vote. Cairo - In a Cairo church bombed by the Islamic State group just months ago, Pope Francis and the Coptic Orthodox patriarch sat side by side on Friday and prayed near tangible reminders of the horrific attack.

