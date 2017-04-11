Christian Orthodox Leader Calls on Er...

Christian Orthodox Leader Calls on Erdogan to Repent and Convert from ...

8 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

Greek Orthodox Bishop, Metropolit Seraphim of Piraeus caused a controversy this week when he wrote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and urged him to convert to Christianity. Greek Orthodox Bishop, Metropolit Seraphim of Piraeus has caused controversy by urging Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to convert to Orthodoxy with Russian President Vladimir Putin as his godfather.

