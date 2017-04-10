Celebrating the Seder Posted at

Celebrating the Seder Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The eight-day holiday is a pilgrimage through which people of the Jewish faith celebrate - and spiritually reenact - the freedom of all Jews who were liberated from Egyptian bondage in order to receive the Torah as free men and women. For Esther Krueger, it is a lifelong continuation of a tradition taught to her as a young child by her father, Joseph Siegel, and one she has passed on to her children - Joan, Donald and Richard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 hr Phooey 674,421
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... 3 hr curtjester1 88
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC