Catholicos of All Armenians offers condolences to Pontiff of the Coptic Orthodox Church

On April 9, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians,  sent a letter to His Holiness Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark and leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria; following the Palm Sunday attack on the St George's Coptic Church in Tanta, Egypt, and the St Mark's Coptic Church in Alexandria, Egypt in which many innocent people have been killed and wounded. On behalf of the Supreme Spiritual Council and the faithful of the Armenian Church, and His Holiness expressed his condolences to the Coptic Orthodox Church and her faithful.

