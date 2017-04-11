Cardinal Dolan gives hopeful Good Fri...

Cardinal Dolan gives hopeful Good Friday service at St. Patrick's

17 hrs ago

Security, sacrifice and safety seemed to be on the minds of the hundreds of New Yorkers and tourists who packed into St. Patrick's Cathedral for a solemn Good Friday service. "Good Friday teaches us that never ever can we claim that our God does not comprehend the troubles that we go through during life," Dolan said.

