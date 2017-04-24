Bennett warns Bayit Yehudi primary voters not to be complacent
Bennett faces off against two candidates: Rabbi Yitzhak Zagha and Yonatan Branski, a former IDF colonel who headed the IDF's ultra-Orthodox Nahal Haredi unit Bayit Yehudi chairman Naftali Bennett called upon the party's 30,000 members to cast ballots in Thursday's party leadership primary in video and audio messages he sent in Hebrew and English on Tuesday. There will be 68 polling stations across the country that will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The voting will be computerized, with a special mechanism for double-checking votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|Palanty
|675,576
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC