Bennett warns Bayit Yehudi primary voters not to be complacent

Bennett faces off against two candidates: Rabbi Yitzhak Zagha and Yonatan Branski, a former IDF colonel who headed the IDF's ultra-Orthodox Nahal Haredi unit Bayit Yehudi chairman Naftali Bennett called upon the party's 30,000 members to cast ballots in Thursday's party leadership primary in video and audio messages he sent in Hebrew and English on Tuesday. There will be 68 polling stations across the country that will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The voting will be computerized, with a special mechanism for double-checking votes.

