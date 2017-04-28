Author David Sedaris on Political Correctness and "Painfully Chic" Miami

"I feel like when someone introduces me on stage and they say, 'Get ready to laugh!' I'm backstage thinking 'You're killing me here,'" the humorist and author says. "If you say to people, 'Get ready, this is really funny, he's gonna slay you with laughter,' you're going to cross your arms across your chest and say, 'Ok show me how funny you are, funny man.'

