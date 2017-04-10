'Assalamu Alaykom:' peace be upon you

Have you ever wondered why Muslim women wear head covers, or why they're not allowed to drive in certain places? Have you ever thought why there are so many non-Arab Muslims? Did you know that there are Arab Christians and Arab Jews? If you've wondered any of these things, then you are in the right place! Just think of the last time you saw an Amish woman, Amish man, a Catholic nun, a Greek Orthodox priest, an Orthodox Jew, or a Sikh wearing a turban. All of these religious figures have dedicated their lives to the service of their religion, they do great work in helping people in need and most importantly, they are keeping an old religious tradition from going extinct in light of the rapid modernity of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Goshen College Record.