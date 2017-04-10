AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easte...

AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter around the world

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Pakistani Christian woman prays during an Easter service at Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral chruch in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 8 hr Just Think 674,983
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter 21 hr True Christian wi... 1
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Sat red blood relative 102
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC