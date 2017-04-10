All Saints to celebrate 100 years

All Saints to celebrate 100 years

Saturday

The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will commemorate 100 years of faith, family and tradition May 12-14 with a centennial celebration, including a worship service led by Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America and head over the 1.5 million practicing Greek Orthodox Christians across the country, and Metropolitan Savas, who leads the local ... (more)

