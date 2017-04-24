Activists In Siberian City Demand Referendum On Site For New Church
An Orthodox priest baptizes a woman in the Yenisei River during a ceremony marking the Christianization of the country in Krasnoyarsk. Activists in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk have mounted a petition campaign against plans to build a Russian Orthodox church in the city center on the bank of the Yenisei River.
