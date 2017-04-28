28 ultra-Orthodox journalists arreste...

28 ultra-Orthodox journalists arrested on suspicion of extortion

20 hrs ago

In a nationwide sting, police arrested senior staff and editors of the ultra-Orthodox daily newspaper Hapeles, following a six-month investigation. Police also searched the newspaper's offices and collected files, following dozens of complaints that over the past year the newspaper allegedly extorted major corporations, including government-owned companies, in order to force them to purchase advertising in the paper.

