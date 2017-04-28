28 ultra-Orthodox journalists arrested on suspicion of extortion
In a nationwide sting, police arrested senior staff and editors of the ultra-Orthodox daily newspaper Hapeles, following a six-month investigation. Police also searched the newspaper's offices and collected files, following dozens of complaints that over the past year the newspaper allegedly extorted major corporations, including government-owned companies, in order to force them to purchase advertising in the paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|29 min
|kent
|675,217
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 15
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC