2 years after fire, St. George Greek ...

2 years after fire, St. George Greek Orthodox Church looks ahead Read Story WBIR Staff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Two years after a devastating fire, members of the congregation at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in West Knoxville say the past two years have been challenging. The church's sanctuary caught fire on April 12, 2015 , on Greek Orthodox Easter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 min hojo 674,724
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Tue red blood relative 97
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC