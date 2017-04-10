2 years after fire, St. George Greek Orthodox Church looks ahead Read Story WBIR Staff
Two years after a devastating fire, members of the congregation at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in West Knoxville say the past two years have been challenging. The church's sanctuary caught fire on April 12, 2015 , on Greek Orthodox Easter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|hojo
|674,724
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Tue
|red blood relative
|97
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC