13 ultra-Orthodox protesters arrested after blocking major highway
Thirteen ultra-Orthodox demonstrators were arrested Thursday as police dispersed a protest that brought a major highway in central Israel to a standstill. Traffic on Route 4 was stopped in both directions by some 600 ultra-Orthodox men who protested outside the Hadarim Prison against the incarceration of a member of their community.
