11:29 Russia's Patriarch Kirill to vi...

11:29 Russia's Patriarch Kirill to visit Uzbekistan in May-June

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will arrive in Uzbekistan in May-June 2017, said Deputy Director of the Third CIS Department of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Evgeniy Terekhin, reports Interfax. "At a moment, a patriarchal visit to Uzbekistan is being prepared," he said during the meeting of the State Duma Committee on CIS affairs on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 min New Age Spiritual... 674,856
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... 2 hr curtjester1 100
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC