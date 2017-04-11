11:29 Russia's Patriarch Kirill to visit Uzbekistan in May-June
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will arrive in Uzbekistan in May-June 2017, said Deputy Director of the Third CIS Department of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Evgeniy Terekhin, reports Interfax. "At a moment, a patriarchal visit to Uzbekistan is being prepared," he said during the meeting of the State Duma Committee on CIS affairs on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 min
|New Age Spiritual...
|674,856
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|2 hr
|curtjester1
|100
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC