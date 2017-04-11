11:29 Russia's Patriarch Kirill to visit Uzbekistan in May-June

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will arrive in Uzbekistan in May-June 2017, said Deputy Director of the Third CIS Department of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Evgeniy Terekhin, reports Interfax. "At a moment, a patriarchal visit to Uzbekistan is being prepared," he said during the meeting of the State Duma Committee on CIS affairs on Wednesday.

