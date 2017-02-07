TV report reveals shortcomings in Western Wall security

Israeli border police officers guard at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on October 18, 2016. An Israeli TV report aired Monday revealed serious security shortcomings at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, as a journalist posing as an ultra-Orthodox Jew was able to bring in knives and a fake explosive belt into Judaism's holiest site on Saturday without undergoing any security screening.

