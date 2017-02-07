Sweet treat at Hellenic American Academy

Fourth-graders and sixth-graders at Hellenic American Academy wait patiently for the recent cutting of the "vasilopita," an annual New Year tradition that takes place in Greek Orthodox households and is based on an event that happened in Cappadocia of Caesarea toward the end of the 4th century A.D. It is usually a sweet pie made mainly in the urban areas of Greece, while in rural areas, it's usually a savory pie. A coin is placed inside the pie and the person that receives the piece with the coin is considered to be lucky for the rest of the year.

