Sweet treat at Hellenic American Academy
Fourth-graders and sixth-graders at Hellenic American Academy wait patiently for the recent cutting of the "vasilopita," an annual New Year tradition that takes place in Greek Orthodox households and is based on an event that happened in Cappadocia of Caesarea toward the end of the 4th century A.D. It is usually a sweet pie made mainly in the urban areas of Greece, while in rural areas, it's usually a savory pie. A coin is placed inside the pie and the person that receives the piece with the coin is considered to be lucky for the rest of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|kent
|669,644
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan '17
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC