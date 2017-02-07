Russian adventurer off to set hot air balloon record

Fyodor Konyukhov, a Russian adventurer who is also an Orthodox Church priest, is attempting to set a world record for the longest hot air balloon flight. Konyukhov, born in Soviet Ukraine, and Ivan Menyailo, a certified balloonist, set off on the journey aboard the Binbank Premium balloon on Tuesday near the Russian city of Rybinsk.

