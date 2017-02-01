Predators of Russian Banking Track Their Prey in Economy's Ruins 2 hours ago

Predators of Russian Banking Track Th...

Predators of Russian Banking Track Their Prey in Economy's Ruins

Firms that provide small loans to people living paycheck to paycheck thrived in the cracks of the economy suffering its worst recession this century. Increasingly cash-strapped Russians unable to get more standard bank loans are turning to largely unregulated lenders to make ends meet, often paying annual interest of nearly 800 percent. Bistrodengi -- meaning Fast Money in Russian.

