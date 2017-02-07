Over 20 arrested in Haredi protests

1 hr ago

More than a 20 protestors are reported to have been arrested in protests by members of the ultra-Orthodox community on Tuesday. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protestors attempted to block central traffic routes in the cities of Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, in protest of the arrest of a yeshiva student, under charges of defection.

