Orthodox, Anglican leaders join in call for end to modern slavery
The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople have released a joint appeal for an end to all forms of modern slavery. In their statement - released at the conclusion of a conference on slavery in human trafficking that was held in Constantinople this week - Archbishop Justin Welby and Patriarch Bartholomew described "all forms of human enslavement as the most heinous of sins inasmuch as it violates the free will and the integrity of every human being created in the image of God."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|New Age Spiritual...
|669,668
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan '17
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC