Orthodox, Anglican leaders join in call for end to modern slavery

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople have released a joint appeal for an end to all forms of modern slavery. In their statement - released at the conclusion of a conference on slavery in human trafficking that was held in Constantinople this week - Archbishop Justin Welby and Patriarch Bartholomew described "all forms of human enslavement as the most heinous of sins inasmuch as it violates the free will and the integrity of every human being created in the image of God."

