Jews And Arabs March Side By Side Aga...

Jews And Arabs March Side By Side Against House Demolitions In Tel Aviv

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

On Saturday, thousands of Jews and Arabs gathered together in Tel Aviv to march against racism and house demolitions that are taking place in Umm al-Hiran and Kalansua, and also to protest against future demolitions which are currently being planned. Those who organized the event in Tel Aviv have said that 5,000 Jews and Arabs participated together in the march, which began around the King George and Allenby Street intersection and stopped in Dizengoff Square, as Haartetz reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 10 min kent 669,614
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 1
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US Jan 23 Useful Idiot POTUS 13
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan '17 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC