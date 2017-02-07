Jews And Arabs March Side By Side Against House Demolitions In Tel Aviv

On Saturday, thousands of Jews and Arabs gathered together in Tel Aviv to march against racism and house demolitions that are taking place in Umm al-Hiran and Kalansua, and also to protest against future demolitions which are currently being planned. Those who organized the event in Tel Aviv have said that 5,000 Jews and Arabs participated together in the march, which began around the King George and Allenby Street intersection and stopped in Dizengoff Square, as Haartetz reported.

