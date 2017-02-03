Hundreds gather for service aimed at healing divisions
The sparse, pillared sanctuary reverberated with gospel music, then with the somber declarations of a searing confession of sin dating back to 17th century Scotland - all to confront 21st century divisions of race, creed, gender and class. Hundreds gathered at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary tonight for a service aiming to start healing those divisions, bringing together a racially diverse mix of local bishops and other leaders of area Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant churches.
