Dozens arrested in ultra-Orthodox ant...

Dozens arrested in ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators during a protest against the jailing of Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, February 7, 2017. Some 50 people were arrested on Tuesday evening during a series of protests by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators against the arrest of a member of their community being held by military police for not presenting himself for army service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 hr New Age Spiritual... 669,668
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 1
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US Jan 23 Useful Idiot POTUS 13
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan '17 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC