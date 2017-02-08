Dozens arrested in ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protests
Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators during a protest against the jailing of Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, February 7, 2017. Some 50 people were arrested on Tuesday evening during a series of protests by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators against the arrest of a member of their community being held by military police for not presenting himself for army service.
