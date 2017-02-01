Dispute over will goes to court after...

Dispute over will goes to court after woman with nun ambitions leaves nothing to siblings

15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A woman's deep religious faith and professed desire to become a Greek Orthodox nun lead her brothers and sisters to believe she was not of sound mind when she wrote her will, which left nothing to the siblings. Four siblings who received nothing in their "eccentric" sister's will have lost a court battle challenging its validity, after arguing the sister's ambition to becoming a Greek nun suggested she was not of sound mind.

