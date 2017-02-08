Canada's evangelical bishop to visit ...

Canada's evangelical bishop to visit Uganda, consecrate Mamre Prayer Centre

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Canada based Evangelical Orthodox Church Bishop Jerold Glilege to visit Uganda and Kenya during his pastoral visit in Africa. Bishop Glilege is expected to visit Uganda Martyrs Namugongo Catholic Shrine, Anglican shrine, Kasubi Tombs and Jinja Source of the Nile, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 hr New Age Spiritual... 669,668
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 1
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US Jan 23 Useful Idiot POTUS 13
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan '17 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC