Bulgaria: Beautiful blend of ancient cultures
A few years ago, a friend sent me a small glass paperweight bearing the word "Bulgaria". It sat beside my computer for years and occasionally I'd think to myself "Why would anyone bother going there?" Which was a shameful thing for someone as supposedly well-travelled as me and who is always telling people not to write-off certain countries before they've been there or at least done some research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|kent
|669,644
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan '17
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC