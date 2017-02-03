Ambassador to Israel Nominee is the R...

Ambassador to Israel Nominee is the Right Person for the Job

Contact: Liberty Counsel , 407-875-1776, Media@LC.org ; Press Kit WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- About 70 Christian leaders met on Tuesday with David Friedman, President Donald Trump's nominee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. "David Friedman is the right person to represent the United States to Israel," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey.

