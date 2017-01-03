Wollongong's Macedonian kids get one ...

Wollongong's Macedonian kids get one more Xmas

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

Children from many Macedonian families could just be the luckiest in the Illawarra for this weekend - they get to open their second haul of Christmas presents on two weeks. The Macedonian Ordhodox Church will celebrate its Christmas on Saturday, when the day falls according to the Julian calendar - which is still being followed by the Orthodox church in the Republic of Macedonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 50 min truth 666,773
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Tue George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC