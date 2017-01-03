Wollongong's Macedonian kids get one more Xmas
Children from many Macedonian families could just be the luckiest in the Illawarra for this weekend - they get to open their second haul of Christmas presents on two weeks. The Macedonian Ordhodox Church will celebrate its Christmas on Saturday, when the day falls according to the Julian calendar - which is still being followed by the Orthodox church in the Republic of Macedonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|50 min
|truth
|666,773
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Tue
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC