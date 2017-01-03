Who is passionate for the future of Am Yisrael?Rabbi Nachman Kahana

Rabbi Nachman Kahana is an Orthodox Rabbinic Scholar, Rav of Chazon Yechezkel Synagogue - Young Israel of the Old City of Jerusalem, Founder and Director of the Center for Kohanim, and Author of the 14-volume "Mei Menuchot" series on Tosefot, "With All Your Might: The Torah of Eretz Yisrael in the Weekly Parashah", as well as weekly parasha commentary available where he blogs at http://NachmanKahana.com In this week's parasha, Ya'akov and his family begin an imposed galut experience that was to last hundreds of years until we returned home with Yehoshua Bin Nun. We were again sent into galut with the destruction of the First Bet HaMikdash , an exile that ended 70 years later when Ezra and his generation returned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.