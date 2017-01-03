Watch: Huckabee holds press conference in Jerusalem
In a press conference organized by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce at the King David Hotel this morning , former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee spoke on current events and answered reporter's questions. Highlights: Will the embassy move to Jerusalem? "There is no reason that the embassy will not go to Jerusalem, I believe it will happen in the new administration."
