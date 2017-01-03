undefined
Around the world, Orthodox adherents will gather for Christmas Eve mass on Friday and meet once again on Christmas Day on Saturday which is considered to be the original holiday under the Julian calendar. Under the current Gregorian calendar instituted by Pope Gregory in 1582, Christmas Day was reset to December 25 resulting in the modern holiday date.
