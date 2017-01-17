Ultra-Orthodox protest in Jerusalem against IDF attempts to locate draft dodger, 9 arrested
Dozens of ultra-Orthodox demonstrated in Jerusalem's Kiryat Yovel neighborhood against Military Police attempts to locate a draft dodger. The protesters threw objects and blocked a main street, and according to the police, some attacked police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|668,079
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|20 min
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec '16
|BigDICK
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC