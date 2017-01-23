Trumps And Pences Attend Interfaith I...

Trumps And Pences Attend Interfaith Inaugural Prayer Service

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and Karen Pence continued a long inaugural tradition Saturday morning, attending a prayer service that was notable for the diversity of faith participants. While most who led prayers and offered readings at the service at the Washington National Cathedral were overwhelmingly evangelical , the long list of participants also included leaders from the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Jewish, Mormon, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, BahA 'A faiths.

