Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington for visit - White House
President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February during a phone call in which they discussed the importance of strengthening the U.S.-Israeli relationship, the White House said on Sunday. FILE PHOTO - An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks by the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel January 20, 2017.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|truth
|668,441
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|4 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
