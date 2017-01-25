Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington...

Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington for visit - White House

Sunday Jan 22

President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February during a phone call in which they discussed the importance of strengthening the U.S.-Israeli relationship, the White House said on Sunday. FILE PHOTO - An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks by the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel January 20, 2017.

