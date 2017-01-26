The Cso and Chorus Present the Second Half of the Russian Winter Festival
Conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and featuring the CSO Chorus, the second and final installment of the CSO's Russian Winter Festival offers three pillars of Russian classical music and one chorus-only Russian Orthodox hymn. Selections include Mussorgsky's powerful coronation chorus from his opera Boris Godunov and Shostakovich's final symphony, a fascinating work that integrates quotations from Rossini's William Tell Overture and Wagner's "Ring" operas with its original themes.
